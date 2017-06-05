Movies Under the Stars and Dance Part...

Movies Under the Stars and Dance Party in Brooklyn: 'Happy Feet'

11 hrs ago Read more: McBrooklyn

Coming up this Friday, June 9th: Movies Under the Stars presents 'Happy Feet' at 8:45pm. A pre-movie dance party kicks off at 6:30pm The event takes place at Old Stone House, 336 3rd Street Brooklyn Transportation: 4th Ave ; 9th Admission is free.

