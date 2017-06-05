Movies Under the Stars and Dance Party in Brooklyn: 'Happy Feet'
Coming up this Friday, June 9th: Movies Under the Stars presents 'Happy Feet' at 8:45pm. A pre-movie dance party kicks off at 6:30pm The event takes place at Old Stone House, 336 3rd Street Brooklyn Transportation: 4th Ave ; 9th Admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McBrooklyn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|26 min
|ThomasA
|3,885
|ijust visited RITE AITE AND NO BODY WAS N TH...
|34 min
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|16,622
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,894
|Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20...
|4 hr
|Agent8546
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Jun 2
|Al Goldstein
|17
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC