Mount Eerie adds 2nd Union Temple of Brooklyn show to tour
Mount Eerie has expanded his tour in support of this year's gorgeously heartbreaking A Crow Looked At Me . In addition to his show on 9/11 at the Union Temple of Brooklyn aka the Murmrr Theatre , he plays that same temple on 9/12 .
