During the 10 years that took America from glittering heights to the depths of economic devastation, New York State transformed the nation. The exhibition Roaring into the Future: New York 1925-35, on view June 18 through October 9 at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Museum of Art , is a pioneering exploration celebrating the Empire State as the driving force behind the creation of 20th-century modernism.

