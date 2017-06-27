Mom of boy, 8, found in Brooklyn subway to sue his charter school
Jahzir Sheppard, 8, walked out of school and was found wandering on the elevated train line of the J train on Gates Avenue on April 25. The mother of an 8-year-old boy found wandering the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station plans to sue his charter school for failing to supervise him before he slipped out. Little Jahzir Sheppard was supposed to be with his classmates at Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School in Bedford-Stuyvesant when strangers found him walking along the elevated tracks of a subway station about 10 blocks away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rand paul for president
|9 hr
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Mon
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Jun 22
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Jun 21
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC