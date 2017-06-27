Mom of boy, 8, found in Brooklyn subway to sue his charter school

Jahzir Sheppard, 8, walked out of school and was found wandering on the elevated train line of the J train on Gates Avenue on April 25. The mother of an 8-year-old boy found wandering the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station plans to sue his charter school for failing to supervise him before he slipped out. Little Jahzir Sheppard was supposed to be with his classmates at Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School in Bedford-Stuyvesant when strangers found him walking along the elevated tracks of a subway station about 10 blocks away.

