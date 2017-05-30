Molly's Milk Truck Brings Its Comfort Food to Brooklyn - and More Intel

Hoboken's Molly's Milk Truck has gone brick and mortar at 214 Knickerbocker Avenue, bringing its American diner menu indoors. Owner Hoda Mahmoodzadegan brought on chef Joseph Nierstedt to make a menu for the location, which is in full here , with a hot fried chicken sandwich, kale salad, cheeseburger, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.