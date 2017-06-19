Men of Bushwick, Brooklyn

"It must be odd to walk into a service full of men," Bishop Tyrone Sellers joked when Journey reporters came into his morning service at Harvest Revival Christian Church. It is men's Sunday and Sellers laughed, "I guess the women thought they could take the day off!" Many Sunday mornings Journey reporters walk into a sanctuary pew-full of women with a male pastor teaching on the role of the man as head of the household.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NYCReligion.info.