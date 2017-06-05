McCarren Park used to have a farm?

In 1914, the park became the site of the first children's farm in Brooklyn. During the farm's first season, 240 "little farmers" attended to 120 plots of land that were each 8'x4a 2. There, they grew a range of produce, including radishes, carrots, beats, beans, onions, corn, and lettuce.

