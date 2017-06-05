McCarren Park used to have a farm?
In 1914, the park became the site of the first children's farm in Brooklyn. During the farm's first season, 240 "little farmers" attended to 120 plots of land that were each 8'x4a 2. There, they grew a range of produce, including radishes, carrots, beats, beans, onions, corn, and lettuce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Williamsburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|England needs some extreme vetting
|1 hr
|Billy Bob
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,704
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Jun 2
|Al Goldstein
|17
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 30
|Joey b
|818
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 29
|Cabbage
|6
|Heroin is Hot in Hazleton, PA! (Jul '12)
|May 28
|boobookitty
|30
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC