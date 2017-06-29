Martin Shkreli's US hedge fund went from success to bust in 31 minutes
In 31 minutes, a hedge fund managed by Martin Shkreli in 2012 went from a roaring success to an empty shell, one of his investors told a jury. Sarah Hassan, 27, gave Shkreli US$300,000 to invest.
