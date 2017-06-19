Man shoots, kills dog while forcing h...

Man shoots, kills dog while forcing his way into Brooklyn hom

There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Man shoots, kills dog while forcing his way into Brooklyn hom. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A man trying to collect a $400 debt accidentally shot and killed a pet Dalmatian after he forced his way into a Brooklyn home, cop sources said Monday. The gunman remains on the loose.

trudatyo

Edison, NJ

#1 52 min ago
Pay yo bills bich!
