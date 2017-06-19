Man shoots, kills dog while forcing his way into Brooklyn hom
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Man shoots, kills dog while forcing his way into Brooklyn hom. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
A man trying to collect a $400 debt accidentally shot and killed a pet Dalmatian after he forced his way into a Brooklyn home, cop sources said Monday. The gunman remains on the loose.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.
|
#1 52 min ago
Pay yo bills bich!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 min
|Morgan Roman
|1,765
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|13 min
|NEMO
|4,156
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Hooker
|63,815
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|27 min
|Carlos
|337,774
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Mon
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Mon
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
|General lee
|Jun 17
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC