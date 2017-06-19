Man falls through skylight on Brookly...

Man falls through skylight on Brooklyn roof, breaks both legs

8 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A man who broke both legs after falling through the skylight at a rooftop party in Brooklyn was taken to Kings County Hospital by EMS. An ill-fated reveler fell through a skylight at a rooftop party in Brooklyn, plummeting five stories and shattering both his legs early Sunday, police sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

