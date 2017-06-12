Maimonides doctor tells how to beat the heat
Maimonides Medical Center has released this information sheet to help Brooklyn residents understand the need to take precautions in hot weather. Image courtesy of Maimonides Medical Center With New York in the grip of a heat wave, a top doctor at Maimonides Medical Center is offering tips on how to stay safe when the temperature reaches into the 90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|8 min
|2 Dogs
|3,998
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|10 min
|Barbara Roman
|44,963
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|the don
|337,563
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|6,529
|Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ...
|7 hr
|Question
|2
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC