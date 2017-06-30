Macy's pulls plug on 4th of July fire...

Macy's pulls plug on 4th of July fireworks near Brooklyn Bridge

5 min ago Read more: New York Post

Macy's is planning to pull the plug on its Fourth of July fireworks display near the Brooklyn Bridge - and revelers who counted on dazzling views in Brooklyn and lower Manhattan are seeing red. Fireworks will light up the sky above five barges on the East River between 24th and 41st streets, unlike last year's showcase, which featured a breathtaking display near the Brooklyn Bridge, according to Macy's reps.

