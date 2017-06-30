Macy's pulls plug on 4th of July fireworks near Brooklyn Bridge
Macy's is planning to pull the plug on its Fourth of July fireworks display near the Brooklyn Bridge - and revelers who counted on dazzling views in Brooklyn and lower Manhattan are seeing red. Fireworks will light up the sky above five barges on the East River between 24th and 41st streets, unlike last year's showcase, which featured a breathtaking display near the Brooklyn Bridge, according to Macy's reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders investigation: A look Bernie's wife, Ja...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|alot you can learn with good out of town people
|Thu
|trump use foul la...
|1
|we love our media news coverage
|Jun 28
|we love news media
|1
|rand paul for president
|Jun 27
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Jun 26
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC