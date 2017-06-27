Legal community discusses problems with State Bar Association

Leaders of the Brooklyn legal community got a chance to sit down with the president of the New York State Bar Association for a Bar Leaders Summit, where they discussed some of the issues the bar associations face, in Brooklyn Heights on Wednesday. Representatives from the Brooklyn Bar Association , the Brooklyn Women's Bar Association, the Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn, the Puerto Rican Bar Association, the Bay Ridge Lawyers Association, the Catholic Lawyers Guild, the Nathan R. Sobel American Inns of Court and the Brooklyn Brandeis Society met with Sharon Gerstman, president of NYSBA.

