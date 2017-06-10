Leftist teacher's homework assignment...

Leftist teacher's homework assignment slams bankers 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A left-leaning humanities teacher at a Brooklyn middle school handed out a homework assignment this month in which students had to fill in the following sentence: "Banks are often run by ----- people who look for ways to hurt the most financially vulnerable people in the country." Students had to choose among five words to fill in the blank - with "nefarious" or "reprehensible" as the only possible answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 25 min Dudley 314,487
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 39 min NYStateOfMind 337,519
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 41 min BHJ Rules 44,939
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Sat Rocky 136
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) Fri Musikologist 5
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Jun 8 Barbara 3
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... Jun 6 Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kings County was issued at June 11 at 9:58PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC