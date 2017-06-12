Law & disorder: Abad sentencing, MTA ...

Law & disorder: Abad sentencing, MTA cop accused of dumping victim on S.I. top crime, court news

In a rambling plea before the court, Pedro Abad asked a judge to sentence him to just a year in prison for the drunken, wrong-way crash on the West Shore Expressway that killed two of his friends. Instead, state Supreme Court Justice Mario Mattei lowered the boom -- hitting the former Linden, N.J. police officer with a maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years behind bars.

