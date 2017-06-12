Law & disorder: Abad sentencing, MTA cop accused of dumping victim on S.I. top crime, court news
In a rambling plea before the court, Pedro Abad asked a judge to sentence him to just a year in prison for the drunken, wrong-way crash on the West Shore Expressway that killed two of his friends. Instead, state Supreme Court Justice Mario Mattei lowered the boom -- hitting the former Linden, N.J. police officer with a maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|314,622
|TRUMP TRAVAILS ! - Alternate News Agency !
|3 hr
|Alternate News Ag...
|1
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|17 hr
|IDF fan
|1
|General lee
|21 hr
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
|Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ...
|Jun 13
|Question
|2
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC