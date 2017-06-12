Katz's Deli to open outpost in Downtown Brooklyn's DeKalb Market
Jake Dell, 30, owner of Katz's Deli will open a stand inside the brand new DeKalb Market Hall Friday. You can now get a taste of Katz's Delicatessen in booming Downtown Brooklyn - but you'll still have to haul it to the Lower East Side for old-school nostalgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|337,548
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|16,691
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Chelsea 2028
|63,751
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|3,983
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Fulton Street (Feb '09)
|Jun 8
|Barbara
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC