Katz's Deli to open outpost in Downto...

Katz's Deli to open outpost in Downtown Brooklyn's DeKalb Market

9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Jake Dell, 30, owner of Katz's Deli will open a stand inside the brand new DeKalb Market Hall Friday. You can now get a taste of Katz's Delicatessen in booming Downtown Brooklyn - but you'll still have to haul it to the Lower East Side for old-school nostalgia.

