Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Anatomy of Suffering
The Chiostro Del Bramante, a cloister-turned-gallery in the heart of Rome, is currently presenting "Jean-Michel Basquiat: New York City" - a generous selection of work spanning the short, but immensely prolific, career of this extraordinary artist. The extensive exhibition includes nearly one hundred significant works on loan from the Mugrabi Collection, which includes acrylics and oils, as well as drawings, silkscreen prints, and ceramics completed between the years of 1981 and 1987.
