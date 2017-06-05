Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Anatomy of ...

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Anatomy of Suffering

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Perspective

The Chiostro Del Bramante, a cloister-turned-gallery in the heart of Rome, is currently presenting "Jean-Michel Basquiat: New York City" - a generous selection of work spanning the short, but immensely prolific, career of this extraordinary artist. The extensive exhibition includes nearly one hundred significant works on loan from the Mugrabi Collection, which includes acrylics and oils, as well as drawings, silkscreen prints, and ceramics completed between the years of 1981 and 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 27 min jimi-yank 13,975
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 47 min rainmaker2016 18,045
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 48 min rainmaker2016 16,680
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr Guinness Drinker 3,957
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Sat Rocky 136
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) Fri Musikologist 5
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Jun 8 Barbara 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kings County was issued at June 11 at 9:58PM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC