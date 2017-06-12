Jailed NYC preacher freed after heart attack kills judge in 1931
Father Divine leaves court afer being charged with maintaining a public nuisance relation to his services in Sayville, Long Island, in 1931. It was nearly midnight, but the faithful of an avant-garde religious sect were still hollerin' Sunday hallelujahs in a house at 72 Macon St. in the normally muted Suffolk County South Shore town of Sayville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 min
|zach
|314,642
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|10 min
|Vince McNeece
|1,764
|TRUMP DENIES the INTERCOURSE with COMEY !
|12 min
|Wall specialist
|8
|London hit again
|16 min
|Wall specialist
|4
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|Sat
|IDF fan
|1
|General lee
|Sat
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC