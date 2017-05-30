Historic Beer Birthday: Frank Leonard Eppig
Today is the birthday of Frank Leonard Eppig . He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was the son of Leonard or Leonhard Eppig , who owned the Leonard Eppig Brewing Co., but traded under the name Germania Brewery.
