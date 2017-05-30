Heroin Dealer In Fatal Greenwich Over...

Heroin Dealer In Fatal Greenwich Overdose Gets 16 Months In Federal Prison

A man from Brooklyn, N.Y., who sold heroin over Craigslist to a Greenwich man who died of a drug overdose was sentenced Friday to spend 16 months in federal prison, prosecutors said. Isaiah Hart, 22, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and 96 hours of community service for distributing heroin.

