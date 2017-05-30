Guatemalan judge pleads guilty in Fifa bribery scandal
Former secretary general of the Guatemalan football federation Hector Trujillo of Guatemala departs after pleading guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court, New York. Photo: Reuters A Guatemalan judge who once served as general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud and conspiracy charges in the worldwide scandal engulfing the sport.
