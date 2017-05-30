Guatemalan judge pleads guilty in Fif...

Guatemalan judge pleads guilty in Fifa bribery scandal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Former secretary general of the Guatemalan football federation Hector Trujillo of Guatemala departs after pleading guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court, New York. Photo: Reuters A Guatemalan judge who once served as general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud and conspiracy charges in the worldwide scandal engulfing the sport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 10 hr Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... 10 hr Al Goldstein 17
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 30 Joey b 818
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 29 Cabbage 6
Heroin is Hot in Hazleton, PA! (Jul '12) May 28 boobookitty 30
Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B... May 26 Carlos 3
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 25 tina anne 172
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC