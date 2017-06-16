Good Eats: Food fest will showcase the borough's best
At the Brooklyn Eats food and beverage trade show on June 23, Brooklynites can sample an entire world of food in one afternoon. Many Brooklyn-made food products are distributed so widely that some people might not even realized that they originate right here in the borough, said a spokeswoman for the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the annual food extravaganza.
