Golden wants Interstate 278 named for veterans

Motorists driving on Interstate 278 could be seeing new signs along the Brooklyn portion of the roadway if the New York State Assembly passes a bill the state Senate recently approved to name a section of the highway in tribute to military veterans. State Sen. Marty Golden was the sponsor of a bill to name the Brooklyn portion of Interstate 278 "Brooklyn Veterans Memorial Highway."

