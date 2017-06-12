Gig Alert: Final New York Phil With Alan Gilbert in Prospect Park, Brooklyn
After 8 years of leading the New York Philharmonic, Alan Gilbert conducts his final performance with the orchestra here in the city tonight. Appropriately, it's a free concert in the parks, specifically Brooklyn's Prospect Park, and the concert will include one of the most popular symphonies of all, Dvorak's New World Symphony, a piece that was written for the NY Phil in 1893.
