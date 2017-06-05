Get Cast in James Patterson's 'Murder is Forever' + More
Whether you're an actor in the U.K. looking for an on-camera gig, or a nonunion NYC performer who wants to get cast, we have what you're looking for in this week's roundup. Don't miss out on these opportunities below! "MURDER IS FOREVER" Barbara McNamara Casting seeks male and female actors of varying ages for several roles in "Murder is Forever," James Patterson's American anthology drama series.
