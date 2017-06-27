Free Outdoor Movies at MetroTech in D...

Free Outdoor Movies at MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn

Join the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership every Wednesday in July for free outdoor screenings of four furry Blockbuster films. You bring the blanket, DBP will hand out the free popcorn.

