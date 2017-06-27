Free Outdoor Movies at MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn
Join the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership every Wednesday in July for free outdoor screenings of four furry Blockbuster films. You bring the blanket, DBP will hand out the free popcorn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McBrooklyn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rand paul for president
|6 hr
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Mon
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Jun 22
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Jun 21
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC