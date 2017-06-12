Former top Israeli tennis star killed in New York bicycle accident
An Israeli man living in Brooklyn died after his bicycle collided with a bus in New York City on Monday morning. Dan Hanegby, 36, originally from Tel Aviv, was killed when he swerved around a stationary car and went under a bus traveling in the same direction.
