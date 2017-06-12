Former top Israeli tennis star killed...

Former top Israeli tennis star killed in New York bicycle accident

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

An Israeli man living in Brooklyn died after his bicycle collided with a bus in New York City on Monday morning. Dan Hanegby, 36, originally from Tel Aviv, was killed when he swerved around a stationary car and went under a bus traveling in the same direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 10 min NEMO 4,007
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 20 min jimi-yank 337,569
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 56 min jimi-yank 44,972
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... 12 hr Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
Fulton Street (Feb '09) Jun 8 Barbara 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC