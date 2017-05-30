For this Citi Bike mechanic, the shop is not a man's world anymore
Growing up on the Lower East Side, Lisa Rodriguez rode bicycles handed down from her five older siblings, which she was allowed to pedal only between Avenue C and the FDR Drive . She still remembers her first brand-new bike, a gift from her mom when she was 15 that became her ticket to explore more of the city.
