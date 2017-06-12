Football: four-star lineman Matthew J...

Football: four-star lineman Matthew Jones commits to Ohio State

Read more: The Lantern

The Buckeyes received the commitment of four-star lineman Matthew Jones on Saturday, giving the Buckeyes the top recruiting class in the nation, according to 247sports composite team rankings. Jones is the top 2018 recruit from the state of New York, third-best defensive tackle and 53rd-ranked overall national prospect, according to 247sports composite rankings.

