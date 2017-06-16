Food on view: Cecconi's opens on Dumbo waterfront
Perks of the job: Executive chef Andrea Cavaliere loves checking out the views of the Manhattan Bridge from his kitchen as he cooks inside the newly opened Cecconi's. A swanky new Italian eatery is now offering high-end pasta and amazing views of the waterfront in Brooklyn Bridge Park.
