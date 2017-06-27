Fireworks Tonight at Ellis Island: Best Viewing from Brooklyn, NYC
There will be a fireworks display near south Ellis Island tonight, 6/27, at approximately 10:15 p.m. The best viewing points in Brooklyn are the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Brooklyn Bridge Walkway. In Manhattan, the best place to see them is Battery Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McBrooklyn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rand paul for president
|Tue
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Mon
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Jun 22
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Jun 21
|oOf
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC