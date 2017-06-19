FCA dealership's suit against lender in embezzlement case fizzles

A former Brooklyn, N.Y., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dealership that sued its floorplan lender to recoup alleged multimillion-dollar embezzlement losses may have to look elsewhere for payment. Brooklyn Auto Group and its former owner, Robert Lee Jr., claimed a lender employee performed fraudulent audits to help the dealership's longtime office manager-controller cover up her embezzlement.

