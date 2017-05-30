Faster, cheaper, better fix proposed for BQE in Brooklyn

With the crumbling Brooklyn Queens Expressway cantilever under the Brooklyn Heights Promenade as the backdrop, city officials and community leaders on Friday called on Albany to approve a money- and time-saving method known as design-build to expedite the roadway's long-overdue $1.9 billion rehabilitation. Photo by Mary Frost With the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway triple cantilever underpinning the Brooklyn Heights Promenade as the backdrop, city officials, industry experts and community leaders on Friday called on Albany to allow the city to use the design-build bidding process to expedite the roadway's long-overdue $1.9 billion rehabilitation.

