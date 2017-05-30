Faster, cheaper, better fix proposed for BQE in Brooklyn
With the crumbling Brooklyn Queens Expressway cantilever under the Brooklyn Heights Promenade as the backdrop, city officials and community leaders on Friday called on Albany to approve a money- and time-saving method known as design-build to expedite the roadway's long-overdue $1.9 billion rehabilitation. Photo by Mary Frost With the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway triple cantilever underpinning the Brooklyn Heights Promenade as the backdrop, city officials, industry experts and community leaders on Friday called on Albany to allow the city to use the design-build bidding process to expedite the roadway's long-overdue $1.9 billion rehabilitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|Yayaya
|135
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|15 hr
|Al Goldstein
|17
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 30
|Joey b
|818
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 29
|Cabbage
|6
|Heroin is Hot in Hazleton, PA! (Jul '12)
|May 28
|boobookitty
|30
|Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B...
|May 26
|Carlos
|3
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 25
|tina anne
|172
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC