Family doctor busted for allegedly distributing millions of pain pills

An 81-year-old Manhattan doctor is out on a $250,000 bond after he was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Monday for allegedly and illegally prescribing over 2.2 million oxycodone pills. Martin Tesher, a general practitioner who operates on 68th St. in Manhattan between Fifth and Madison avenues, allegedly wrote over 14,000 oxycodone prescriptions, "without a legitimate medical purpose," authorities said, in some cases to opioid addicts, between June 2012 and Jan. 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.