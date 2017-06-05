Family doctor busted for allegedly di...

Family doctor busted for allegedly distributing millions of pain pills

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

An 81-year-old Manhattan doctor is out on a $250,000 bond after he was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Monday for allegedly and illegally prescribing over 2.2 million oxycodone pills. Martin Tesher, a general practitioner who operates on 68th St. in Manhattan between Fifth and Madison avenues, allegedly wrote over 14,000 oxycodone prescriptions, "without a legitimate medical purpose," authorities said, in some cases to opioid addicts, between June 2012 and Jan. 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... 19 hr Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Jun 2 Al Goldstein 17
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 30 Joey b 818
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 29 Cabbage 6
Heroin is Hot in Hazleton, PA! (Jul '12) May 28 boobookitty 30
Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B... May 26 Carlos 3
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC