Ex-con charged with killing estranged...

Ex-con charged with killing estranged wife on Brooklyn sidewalk

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

NYPD cops transported 30-year-old Gabino Genao - who was arrested in Delaware on June 2 - to Brooklyn for processing at the 60th precinct. Genao shot his estranged wife, Iveliss Alvarado-Genao, twice in the face as she was standing in front of her aunt and uncle's home on West 36th St. near the Seagate community on May 26, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 27 min Susanm 314,573
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Well Well 63,769
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 3 hr Wall specialist 4,076
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue BOBBY151 137
News Brooklyn pols express alarm about Puerto Rican ... Jun 13 Question 2
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC