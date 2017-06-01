Ensemble Connect presents an Audience Engagement Institute on 6/8-15

Ensemble Connect - a program that prepares musicians for careers that combine musical excellence with teaching, community engagement, advocacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership - presents its first Audience Engagement Institute for established chamber ensembles in Carnegie Hall 's Resnick Education Wing from June 8-15, 2017. After an in-depth application process, five established chamber groups from across the United States have been selected to participate in Ensemble Connect's eight-day series of tuition-free workshops.

