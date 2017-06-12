Educator sued in alleged love-triangle attack; previously took plea in criminal case
Even though he's not expected to serve jail time for attacking another man purportedly having an affair with his wife, a public school assistant principal from Great Kills faces other legal troubles. Vincent Scotto, 44, has been sued by John Carosella, 61, the man he was accused of stabbing multiple times with a razor blade attached to stick on June 4, 2016, in the Evergreen Shopping Center on Greaves Lane near Amboy Road.
