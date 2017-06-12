DUMBO's Live at The Archway: Rodes Ro...

DUMBO's Live at The Archway: Rodes Rollins, Melanie Hope Greenberg

Live at The Archway's weekly cabaret on Thursday, June 15 features Rodes Rollins, the psychedelic rock, Americana-inspired singer-songwriter who lives both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles . Her debut EP, Young Adult, was called "stunning."

