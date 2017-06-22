Douglas Elliman amps up BK presence w...

Douglas Elliman amps up BK presence with Brooklyn Hearth Realty acquisition

Douglas Elliman is growing its Brooklyn footprint with the acquisition of Brooklyn Hearth Realty, a brokerage active in Ditmas Park and Park Slope. Brooklyn Hearth Realty, run by brokers Jan Rosenberg, Rebekah Carver and DeAnna Lenhart, has an additional eight agents.

