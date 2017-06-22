Douglas Elliman amps up BK presence with Brooklyn Hearth Realty acquisition
Douglas Elliman is growing its Brooklyn footprint with the acquisition of Brooklyn Hearth Realty, a brokerage active in Ditmas Park and Park Slope. Brooklyn Hearth Realty, run by brokers Jan Rosenberg, Rebekah Carver and DeAnna Lenhart, has an additional eight agents.
