Dicoese of Brooklyn Sets Up Fund for Sexual Abuse Victims

The Roman Catholic diocese that includes Brooklyn and Queens said Thursday it had set up an independent fund to compensate people who were sexually abused as young people by its clergy. The fund, called the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program, is modeled after a similar settlement program begun in October by the Archdiocese of New York.

