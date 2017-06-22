DeKalb Market Hall draws foodie hoards to Downtown Brooklyn

What started as a trickle just off of Albee Square in the Fulton Street Mall quickly turned into a roar as the long-awaited opening of the DeKalb Market Hall drew foodies from all over the borough, Manhattan and even Long Island. Doors opened to the public for the first time at 11 a.m. on June 16. Some vendors, like Taste of Katz's and Cuzin's Duzin, started passing out their signature products right away, while many others still scrambled to start service.

