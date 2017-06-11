D.C. Equality March Makes Pride Political
Michael J. Cooper, center, of Arlington, Va., cheers alongside a vast crowd of other demonstrators on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the Equality March on Sunday, June 11. Thousands of demonstrators walk together on Constitution Ave. NE toward the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as a part of the Equality March on Sunday, June 11. An abundance of rainbow fashion could be seen during the Equality March in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 11. 28-year-old Tyler Cargill, right, showed off a glittering beard, while 50-year-old Charles Heath, left, sported a vibrant pair of boots. "We don't believe in the President, but we believe in the country; that's why we're here," Heath expressed.
