Cops shoot man who refused to drop knife in alleged stabbing 0:0
Cops shot a man in Brooklyn on Sunday night as he was attacking another individual with a knife, sources said. Officers had been responding to a call of a dispute at 110 Shepherd Avenue in Cypress Hills when they found the pair fighting in the backyard shortly before 9 p.m., according to police sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|Into The Night
|63,745
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|18,047
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|16,682
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Rocky
|136
|Brooklyn Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|5
|Fulton Street (Feb '09)
|Jun 8
|Barbara
|3
|Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20...
|Jun 6
|Agent8546
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 2
|Yayaya
|135
