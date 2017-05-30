Cops bust Long Island man in fatal knife attack at Brooklyn bbq
A blood-soaked towel was left on a bench after EMS rushed a stabbed 26-year-old to a nearby hospital in Brooklyn. Johnson plunged a knife into Ean Bethea-Windsor's neck during a fight around 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Breukelen Houses on E. 105 St., near Flatlands Ave., in Canarsie, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Into The Night
|63,694
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 min
|ILoveTrump
|337,261
|Where is the President
|22 min
|2 Dogs
|114
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|35 min
|Frank51w
|189
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Yayaya
|135
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Fri
|Al Goldstein
|17
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 30
|Joey b
|818
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC