Convicted killer admits to armed robbery, burglary in unrelated cases

The Brooklyn resident convicted four months ago of slaying another man on a South Beach street in 2015 added robbery and burglary convictions to his criminal record on Monday with his guilty pleas in unrelated cases. Eduardo Morales, 25, admitted to mugging a victim at gunpoint on Jan. 19, 2015, and to breaking into a home on Nov. 11, 2014.

