Convicted killer admits to armed robb...

Convicted killer admits to armed robbery, burglary in unrelated cases

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

The Brooklyn resident convicted four months ago of slaying another man on a South Beach street in 2015 added robbery and burglary convictions to his criminal record on Monday with his guilty pleas in unrelated cases. Eduardo Morales, 25, admitted to mugging a victim at gunpoint on Jan. 19, 2015, and to breaking into a home on Nov. 11, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 49 min jimi-yank 337,744
London hit again 1 hr London hit again 5
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr London hit again 4,143
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,802
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) 8 hr dark voice alley cat 137
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... 15 hr Louis Farrakhan 2
General lee Jun 17 Rustyredtail 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 13 BOBBY151 137
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC