Convicted killer admits to armed robbery, burglary in unrelated cases
The Brooklyn resident convicted four months ago of slaying another man on a South Beach street in 2015 added robbery and burglary convictions to his criminal record on Monday with his guilty pleas in unrelated cases. Eduardo Morales, 25, admitted to mugging a victim at gunpoint on Jan. 19, 2015, and to breaking into a home on Nov. 11, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|49 min
|jimi-yank
|337,744
|London hit again
|1 hr
|London hit again
|5
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|London hit again
|4,143
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,802
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po...
|15 hr
|Louis Farrakhan
|2
|General lee
|Jun 17
|Rustyredtail
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 13
|BOBBY151
|137
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC