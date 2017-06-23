Comments

The DeBlasio administration is defending an antiquated law that forbids dancing in venues unless they have a difficult-to-obtain license, but at the same time admits that legislation has discriminatory roots, according to a spokeswoman who claimed the law is not being enforced to marginalize people at a Monday City Hall hearing. "We are aware of the historical issues of the law and its enforcement, but this administration has not taken those approaches under Mayor DeBlasio," said Lindsay Greene, a senior advisor for the Office of Housing and Economic Development.

