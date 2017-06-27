Chinese military veteran found guilty for Sunset Park revenge grudge murder
A Sunset Park shooter was convicted Tuesday for murder of a 68-year-old man after a 20-year family dispute in China left him seeking vengeance. Wu Long Chen, 46, was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm after a jury trial before Judge Neil Firetog at Brooklyn Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we love our media news coverage
|7 hr
|we love news media
|1
|rand paul for president
|Tue
|rand paul for pre...
|1
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|Jun 26
|tester
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Jun 24
|Bob 189
|138
|Albanian men (Mar '12)
|Jun 23
|5312abcd
|13
|Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag...
|Jun 22
|Pat Ed Jones
|1
|i need help porn star problem
|Jun 21
|oOf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC