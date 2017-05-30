Celebs, moms march across Brooklyn Br...

Celebs, moms march across Brooklyn Bridge in anti-gun rally

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Lucy McBath , the Faith and Outreach Leader for Everytown for Gun Safety and the national spokeswoman for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and actress Julianne Moore marched across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan. Chants of "not one more" and "save our families" rang out from the Brooklyn Bridge as hundreds of orange-clad demonstrators crossed the span Saturday into Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Fri Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Fri Al Goldstein 17
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 30 Joey b 818
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 29 Cabbage 6
Heroin is Hot in Hazleton, PA! (Jul '12) May 28 boobookitty 30
Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B... May 26 Carlos 3
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 25 tina anne 172
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC