Celebs, moms march across Brooklyn Bridge in anti-gun rally
Lucy McBath , the Faith and Outreach Leader for Everytown for Gun Safety and the national spokeswoman for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and actress Julianne Moore marched across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan. Chants of "not one more" and "save our families" rang out from the Brooklyn Bridge as hundreds of orange-clad demonstrators crossed the span Saturday into Manhattan.
