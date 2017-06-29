Carpenters Union endorses Eric Gonzal...

Carpenters Union endorses Eric Gonzalez for Brooklyn District Attorney

13 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez held a press conference in Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday where members of the NYC District Council of Carpenters officially endorsed his campaign and he promised to keep them safe. "Too often it is considered the cost of doing business when workers get hurt or lose their lives," Gonzalez said while standing in front of a group of 15 construction workers and union representatives.

