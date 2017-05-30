Brother of man who dismembered boy fo...

Brother of man who dismembered boy found dead in home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The brother of a man who kidnapped and dismembered a lost 8-year-old boy has been found dead, his body bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet in the same Brooklyn home where detectives uncovered the gruesome remains of the boy nearly five years ago. Aron, 29, a bakery worker, had been last seen Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Fri Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Fri Al Goldstein 17
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) May 30 Joey b 818
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 29 Cabbage 6
Heroin is Hot in Hazleton, PA! (Jul '12) May 28 boobookitty 30
Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B... May 26 Carlos 3
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 25 tina anne 172
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC